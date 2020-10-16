Repairs still underway on burst watermain in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Residents and Businesses in parts of Athenry are still without water this afternoon as repairs continue to a burst watermain on the Tuam Road.

The effected area is from the Londis Supermarket on the Tuam road to the roundabout, including Lambert Court, Dun Rí, Cullaribaun, Parklands, Caisleán Rí, Garraí Glass and Ard Esker.

Crews from Galway County Council and Irish Water have been working on the issue through the night, with the supply expected to be restored by this afternoon.

According to Irish Water, it may take up to two hours for supply to resume following completion of the repair works.