Repair works underway on the N59 following severe flooding in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Safety works have gotten underway on the N59 between Recess and Clifden following damage caused by severe flooding in the area on Wednesday.

A stretch of the route was impassable on Wednesday morning following heavy overnight rains that also saw Clifden town hard hit by flooding after the Owenglen river over topped.

The road verge of the N59 was damaged near the Ballinahinch junction,

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the road between Recess and Clifden, with Galway County Council currently carrying out emergency safety works.

The lights will be in place from today until repairs can be completed.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and allocate extra time for journeys if using the route.