Rents up by over 6% across Galway city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway city and county increased by over 6% during the first quarter of this year.

According to property website Daft.ie, rents in the city rose by 6.1% – with the average rent now standing at €1,400.

In the county, rents increased by 6.7% over the period to an average letting price of €995.

Prices in the West rose by 7.9% year-on-year, reflecting a sharp fall in availability – with just 161 homes available to rent on May 1st, down almost 45% compared to a year ago.

Nationally average rents increased by 2% over the period – with regional cities seeing the sharpest increases.

Two of the most expensive areas for property in the country are the only places in Ireland where repaying a mortgage on a three bedroom home is more expensive than paying rent.

In every area, apart from Dublin 4 and Dublin 6 including the capital as a whole, it is cheaper, and close to half the cost in some cases, to pay a mortgage than rent the same property.