Rents rise by 15% in county Galway since 2022 but rate of increase slowing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in county Galway have risen by an average of 15% in the past year, while there was a 12% increase in city prices.

However, the latest Daft.ie report shows the rate of rent increases is slowing.

Nationally, they rose by just 1 per cent in the first three months of this year when compared with the previous quarter.

The average monthly rent in Galway city is just above the national average, at €1,772, while the average rent in the COUNTY is €1,351.

Author of report Ronan Lyons says there’s a two tier renting system.