Rents in Galway increased by 10 percent between July and September

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents on new tenancies in Galway increased by over 10 percent between July and September.

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show that Galway now commands one of the highest average rents in the country.

Nationally, rents increased by 8.3 percent in the third quarter – the highest growth rate in almost four years.

The figures are based on actual rents paid on new tenancies registered with the RTB during the third quarter.

The average standardised rent in Galway is now €1,345 – an increase of more than 10 percent between July and September.

That breaks down to an average rent of €1,471 in Galway City, and €1,038 elsewhere in the county.

The figure for Galway City now makes it the 2nd most expensive city to rent in nationwide, behind Dublin City.

Nationally, the highest average standardised rent was recorded in Dublin at €1,915 – while Leitrim had the lowest figure, at €731.