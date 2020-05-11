Rents in Galway increase by 3 percent in first three months of 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Rents across Galway were 3 percent higher in the first three months of 2020 than the same period last year.

That’s according to a new report by the property website Daft.ie that has revealed city centre rents have jumped by 4.7 percent in the same period.

According to the report, the 3 percent hike in rental prices across Galway puts the average monthly rent at €933.

In the city centre, however, average prices stand at €1319 per month.

In Connacht, rents rose by an average of 4.1% in the year to December 2019 and are now 24% above their previous high in early 2008.

Nationally, with increases throughout much of the last 12 months, rents in the first quarter of 2020 were 3.8% higher than a year previously.

Dublin demand the highest average rent per month at just over €2,020, followed by Wicklow at €1,430, while Galway is the most expensive county to rent in on the west Coast.

Meanwhile, rental prices have dropped by on average 2.1 percent nationwide in April due to the coronavirus emergency.