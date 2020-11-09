Rents in Galway city rise by almost 5 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents have risen by almost 5% in Galway city in the last year.

The latest report from property website Daft.ie finds the average rent is now €1363 in the city.

In the rest of Galway, rents were 1.1% lower on average in the third quarter of 2020 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €937 in the county, up 84% from its lowest point.

Rents in Cork and Waterford cities are also roughly 5% higher than a year ago, while rents in Limerick are 3.4% up year-on-year.

The national average listed rent rose by 1.2% between June and September.

Economist Ronan Lyons says the data challenges narratives about the post-Covid-19 housing market…