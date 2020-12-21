Rents in Galway city overtake Cork city as second highest nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway city have over taken those in Cork city as the second highest on average in the country.

Figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board show rents in Galway city have increased by 8.5 % quarter-to-quarter:

Between Q2 and Q3 of 2020, average rents in Galway city increased from €1,169 to €1,269 – an increase of 8.5%.

The jump in prices has caused Galway to move ahead of Cork as the second most expensive city to live in on average.

In county Galway, the Connemara South electoral district commands the highest rents at €1,043 per month, followed by Athenry at €1,023 and Gort/Kinvara at €950.

Nationally, Dublin leads the way considerably for average monthly rents at €1,690, followed by Galway at €1,269, Cork at €1,220 and Limerick at €1,019.

Meanwhile, the report shows it costs 300 euro more to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Dublin than a three bed property outside the county.