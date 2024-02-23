Galway Bay FM

23 February 2024

Rents in Galway 61 per cent higher than pre-pandemic era

In Galway City, rents have risen by 11.3% in the last year and the average rent is now €1999.

In the rest of Galway, market rents were on average 14.8% higher in the final three months of 2023 than a year previously.

According to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report the average listed rent is now €1487, up 61% from the level prevailing when the covid19 pandemic occurred.

Meanwhile, rents in Dublin are beginning to stabilise..

The rate of increase in Dublin was 2.6 per cent during 2023, compared to an average increase outside the capital of 10.6 percent.

Nationally, the number of homes available to rent increased by 937 between October 2022 and December 2023.

