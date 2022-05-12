Rents in county Galway rise by 18%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in county Galway have increased by over 18% in the last year, while city rents have recorded a rise of over 13%.

The latest report from Daft.ie finds average rent in the county now stands at €1176, with a rent of €1585 recorded for the city area.

Quarter on quarter county rents have climbed by over 3%, while city rents recorded a quarterly rise of over 5%.

The analysis finds there were just 64 homes to rent in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford cities combined on May 1st.

This is compared to over 350 during 2019.

Nationally, rents rose at an annual rate of nearly 12% in the first three months of this year.

It’s the biggest increase in over five years.

Rents rose by nearly 11% in Dublin – but the biggest increase was in Leitrim, at nearly 25%.