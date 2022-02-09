Rents across Galway city and county continue to increase

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Rents across Galway city and county have increased once again.

Latest figures, from the property website Daft, show rents have risen by 8.8% in Galway city in the last year and the average rent is now €1504.

In the rest of Galway, rents were on average 19% higher in the final quarter of 2021.

Rents around the country increased by an average of 10 percent last year.

On February 1st, just 108 homes were available to rent in Connacht.

Economist at Trinity College Dublin, and author of the Daft Report, Ronan Lyons, says a lack of supply is driving up rental prices.