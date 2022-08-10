Average Galway city rent slightly above national average but county is below

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average monthly rent in Galway city is slightly above the national average, but the county is below.

It is now 1,663 euro, while in the county the average is 1,184, according to The Irish Independent,

Nationwide, the average rent stands at 1,618 a month, according to the latest Daft.ie report.

Rents nationwide rose by 12.6% in the three months to June compared to last year, which marks the highest price rise since Daft first began compiling records 16 years ago.

Supply of rental properties is also at its lowest since 2006, with only 716 homes available to rent in the entire country on the 1st of August.

There are just 63 properties available to rent across Galway on the property website, see more information on that here.