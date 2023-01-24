Renowned Galway adventurer Damain Browne honoured at civic reception

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Renowned Galway adventurer Damian Browne says he’s content to be back on dry land – but he hopes his gruelling atlantic adventures are an inspiration to others.

The Renmore man has been honoured at a civic reception hosted by Galway City Council, for his extraordinary achievements.

Our reporter Rachel Timoney was there, to speak to Damian and members of his family.

Damian Browne made history last year when he became the first person to row from New York to Galway, taking him a total of 112 days.

Damian is no stranger to harsh conditions and extreme sports, having also completed the Marathon De Sables in Morocco, conquering 5 of the world’s 7 summit challange.

And while he’s happy to be back with family, friends and loved ones after his atlantic adventure – he’s hopeful his experiences can serve as an inspiration to others.

Damian’s parents, Mary and Joe, were there to see their son being honoured by Galway.

They make a pair of incredibly proud, although sometimes worried, parents.

Damian’s sister Gillian was there to support her brother.

She spoke about her brother’s accomplishments and what may come next

Mayor of Galway, Clodagh Higgins, gave a speech thanking Damian for his dedication to his craft and applauding all the good work that comes along with it.

She descibed the decision to honour Damian yesterday evening as an easy one