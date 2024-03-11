Renowned Afghan activist and journalist to speak in Galway

Renowned Afghan activist and journalist Horia Mosadiq is to speak in Galway tomorrow afternoon.

Horia is the keynote speaker at an annual series of human rights lectures hosted by Front Line Defenders in partnership with four universities in Dublin, Galway and Belfast.

Her lecture, entitled ‘How Afghan Women are Defying the Taliban’ will address the crisis for women’s rights under the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

Horia has received numerous awards including the 2007 National Human Rights Award in Afghanistan.

The Galway lecture takes place at the University of Galway tomorrow in the Biz Hub from 1 to 2pm with free registration.