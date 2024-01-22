Renmore’s Bons Secours Hospital opens third endoscopy room

The Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore in the city has opened a third endoscopy room and expanded minor operating procedure room.

The €1.3 million investment will allow an additional 4,000 scopes this year and increase patient flow across the 120-bed hospital.

The state-of-the-art endoscopes include six colonoscopes and six gastroscopes.

They also provide for enhanced diagnostic capabilities that harness AI for better patient outcomes.

The new facilities were unveiled today by Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte.

Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare also attended the ceremony.