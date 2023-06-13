Renmore singer dedicates song about Kevin Costner to foster children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Renmore-native singer says his new single about Kevin Costner is dedicated to foster children and foster parents across Ireland.

Daniel Cohen’s new track is simply titled “Kevin Costner”, a reference to the fact that he idolised the Hollywood actor as a child.

Daniel grew up in foster care and says he viewed Kevin Costner as a sort of father figure.

He recently sent a baseball and sliotar for him to sign, and was delighted to get both back sporting Costner’s iconic signature.

The humorous track contains references to many of the Oscar winners most famous movies, as well as popular TV show Yellowstone.