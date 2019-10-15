Renmore barracks to train 48 new recruits

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

48 new recruits have begun a 15 week residential training course at the Army Barracks in Renmore

The new platoon is made up of applicants from all over Ireland and includes seven female recruits.

Dún Ui Mhaoilíosa recently became a national training centre where general service recruits can do entrant interviews, assessments and basic training.

At the end of the 15 week basic training programme, the successful candidates will finish as two star recruits and can progress to the two and three star tactical training phase.

The new recruits and their families were welcomed at a special ceremony at Dún Ui Mhaoilíosa this week.

Deputy Commanding Officer at Dún Ui Mhaoilíosa Shane Quinlan says the ceremony was a good opportunity to meet the new recruits and their families