Renmore Barracks to host army recruit passing out ceremony tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A special passing out ceremony for new recruits at the Galway Army Barracks will take place tomorrow afternoon.

The 157th Recruit Platoon’s passing out parade will take place at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa in Renmore.

The ceremony is the culmination of 16 weeks of intensive foundation training.

Since October the class has learned basic military skills such as: marching, foot drills, arms drills and use of Steyr A -U- G rifle.

Out of the initial class of 48, 40 new 2-star recruits will pass out at tomorrow’s ceremony.

Commandant Barry Waters from Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa says it will be a proud day for the class and their families: