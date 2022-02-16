Renmore Barracks provides Guard of Honour at Ambassadors ceremony at Aras an Uachtarain

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The 1st Infantry Battalion at Renmore Barracks today provided the Guard of Honour at an Ambassadors ceremony at Aras an Uachtarain.

The new Ambassadors to Iceland, Angola and Sri Lanka presented their letters of credentials to President Michael D. Higgins.

The Guard of Honour from Renmore was under the command of Lieutenant Aidan Howley while Lieutenant Jack O’Brien, was the flag officer.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton represented the government at the ceremony.