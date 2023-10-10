Galway Bay FM

10 October 2023

Renewed pressure on Irish Water to address 6-month Boil Water Notice in Loughrea

Irish Water is facing fresh pressure to give clarity to people in Loughrea in relation to the long-running Boil Water Notice for the area.

The notice was first issued at the end of March, and remains in place now for most of the town, according to water.ie.

Local councillors expressed their dismay at the situation, and claim Uisce Eireann is not providing enough communication in relation to it.

Councillor Moegie Maher has been raising these concerns for months, and is calling on Irish Water to be more transparent:

