Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information after a pedestrian was killed on the N84 Headford Road over the weekend.

Shane Doherty, who was in his 30s and living in Galway City, died after he was struck by a car at Carrowbrowne at around 6.30am on Sunday.

Speaking to John Morley, Garda Kevin Farrelly had this appeal.