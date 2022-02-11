Renewed Garda appeal for information on missing Dublin man last seen in Galway city

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a young Dublin man who was last seen in Galway city over last weekend.

28-year-old Dean McCann from Drumcondra was last sighted at a Bank of Ireland ATM in Eyre Square, Galway city shortly after 7am on Sunday morning, 6th February

Gardaí believe he may be traveling throughout the country.

Dean is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard.

When in Galway, Dean was observed wearing a navy Superdry puffer jacket with a green check pattern on the shoulders and chest, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, a white t-shirt and black Adidas runners with a white sole.

Dean may also be wearing a grey Carhartt beanie hat and a gold St. Christopher medal.

Gardaí and Dean’s family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.