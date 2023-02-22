Renewed criticism of Government over redress legislation for mother and baby home survivors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s renewed criticism of Government ahead of the introduction of redress legislation for mother and baby home survivors.

The bill is set to be again presented to the Dáil this evening.

But campaigners argue it still unacceptably excludes 40 percent of survivors, who were in the home for less than six months.

Breeda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance says the Government have blocked all attempts to introduce amendments to the scheme.

Speaking to John Morley, she claimed they’re standing over a discriminatory two-tier system – and causing huge upset to families.