Renewed concern over significant recruitment difficulties at Galway City Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s renewed concern over the significant difficulties Galway City Council is facing in trying to recruit staff.

A meeting last night heard staffing levels are comparable to 2008 – and some senior job postings are receiving no applications at all.

One of the reasons given is that the local authority cannot compete with the private market, which is offering better salaries and conditions.

As a result, many senior positions continue to remain unfilled – while there are also now difficulties filling even entry-level positions.

Councillor Niall McNelis says something has to change at national level with regards public jobs – because the situation is impacting on services.