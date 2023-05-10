Renewed concern over funding for active travel schemes in North Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s renewed concern that some active travel funding allocated for schemes in North Galway is being returned to central Government.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Tuam district by Councillor Andrew Reddington.

Direct of Services, Mr. Derek Pender, was quick to point out that Galway.County Council was not losing out on such funding as any surplus was added to the following year’s allocation and the money was rolled over year on year.

He went on to point out that the NTA had changed the goalposts regarding the active travel scheme.

He said that the initiative was firstly introduced because of Covid lockdowns and was originally designed to assist people to move from home to use of local amenities.

However, in recent times the emphasis is now on moving people from home to their place of work and that in that future management plans on active travel would have to be centred around this concept.