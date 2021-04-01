Renewed calls for review of city speed limits

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are fresh calls for a review of the speed limits operating on some of the national routes across Galway city.

Current limits operating on Bóthar Na Dtreabh , Quincentennial Bridge and along the Tuam road have been highlighted by public representatives as unsuitable at the latest meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee.

Senator Sean Kyne described the limit of 50 kilometres per hour in place for motorists on Bothar na dtreabh as ‘like shooting fish in a barrell’.

While Councillors Terry O’ Flaherty and Eddie Hoare echoed calls for the city council and An Garda Siochana to review the situation.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley replied that while speed limits are a matter for the city council, he will contact the Road Safety Authority for further statistics on the level of speeds over the limit detected on Bóthar Na Dtreabh to establish if the figures support an increase.

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare says it’s now essential that the new speed limit by- laws proposed for Galway city be adopted, to address the current limits on these routes…

