Renewed calls for HSE West to establish ambulance deployment base at Maam Cross

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are renewed calls for the HSE West to establish an ambulance deployment base at Maam Cross in Connemara.

Representatives from the Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group say they have brought a proposal to the owners of Peacock’s Hotel in Maam Cross which would see space provided for the deployment base at the site.

The campaign group, which was established seven years ago, is calling on local elected officals to present the case for the ambulance service to the HSE as a matter of renewed urgency.

They argue the lack of an adequate service in the area is putting the people of Connemara and the thousands who visit the region each year in danger.

At present there are two ambulance bases which cover the region – with one based in Carraroe and another in Clifden.