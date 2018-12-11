Renewed call for safety barriers at N65 near Kilmeen Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to immediately install safety barriers along the N65 near Kilmeen Cross.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the measure is needed along what’s known locally as the Bog Road – due to considerable drops on either side of the road.

Meanwhile a deputation from the Kilmeen Action Group will make a presentation to councillors from the Loughrea Municipal District at a meeting this morning.