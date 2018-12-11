Current track
Title
Artist

Renewed call for safety barriers at N65 near Kilmeen Cross

Written by on 11 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to immediately install safety barriers along the N65 near Kilmeen Cross.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the measure is needed along what’s known locally as the Bog Road – due to considerable drops on either side of the road.

Meanwhile a deputation from the Kilmeen Action Group will make a presentation to councillors from the Loughrea Municipal District at a meeting this morning.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway Fianna Fail councillors to plead with party leadership to vote against merger

11 December 2018

0 0

Recruitment of 18 paramedics in Galway enables allocation of additional ambulance

11 December 2018

0 0

Extra 4 million euro approved for Galway County Council

11 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Renewed call for safety barriers at N65 near Kilmeen Cross

Thumbnail
Previous post

City Chief says Carnmore airport site will deliver multiplicity of return on investment

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend