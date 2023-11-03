Galway Bay FM

3 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Renewed call for pedestrian crossing at dangerous location in Oranmore

There’s a renewed call for a pedestrian crossing to be created at a dangerous location in Oranmore village.

At a meeting of Galway County Council, Councillor Martina Kinnane welcomed progress on a new crossing on the Maree Road.

But she said progress is urgently needed on a crossing point at Lidl on the Old Limerick Road, that’s been sought for years.

Earlier this year, a pedestrian in her 80’s was killed in a collision at the location.

Councillor Kinnane said it’s vital that every effort is made to get the project over the line.

