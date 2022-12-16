Renewed call for Park and Ride at Galway Airport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a renewed call for a Park and Ride facility to be established at the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

Deputy Sean Canney says people are tired of hearing about the Outer Bypass as a solution to traffic chaos, when it won’t be realistically built for at least a decade.

The Galway East TD says the joint-owners of the site, Galway City and County Councils, are just sitting on 135 acres of land in a prime location.

It comes as a recent report from the National Transport Authority ruled out the site at Carnmore.

Instead, it pointed to Oranmore, Claregalway, and near Junction 17 Athenry of the M6 Motorway.

Deputy Canney has been speaking to David Nevin.