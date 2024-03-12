Galway Bay FM

12 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Renewed call for interim measures as coastal flooding warning issued for Galway city

Share story:
Renewed call for interim measures as coastal flooding warning issued for Galway city

There is a renewed call for interim measures for areas in Galway city which are most at risk of flooding.

It comes as Galway City Council has issued a warning for coastal flooding, and had closed Toft Car Park due to expected high tides.

It was recently revealed the planning application for the City Flood Relief Scheme will not be lodged until 2027 – delaying the project by several years.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly says individual areas need specific support in the meantime:

Share story:

City Councillor calls for Council to immediately clean up site on Doughiska Road

Galway City Council has been called on to immediately clean up its site on Doughiska Road. Councillor Alan Cheevers says the site is becoming a health, sa...

Irish Rail raises concerns over planned major housing development in Gort

Irish Rail has some concerns over a major planned housing development in Gort due to its proximity to the rail line. The project would see 234 homes built...

NTA accused of discriminating against rural Ireland for lack of evening bus services in Loughrea

The NTA has been accused of discriminating against rural Ireland for its lack of an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city. Councillors in t...

Work to begin on 5 million euro housing developments in Ardrahan and Ballinasloe

Work is to begin this month on 4.8 million euro developments in Ardrahan and Ballinasloe which will provide a total of 18 houses Galway County Council las...