Renewed call for development of deep water port at Ross an Mhíl

There are renewed calls for the development of a deep water port at Ross an Mhíl.

In 2017, a cost-benefit analysis on such a development was carried out on behalf of the Department of Food, Agriculture and Marine.

However, while planning permission was sought and secured in 2018 on the basis of the report, there’s been little movement on the project since.

Deputy Mairead Farrell says the Government has an opportunity to invest in Connemara and establish Ross an Mhíl as a greater economic driver in the region.

She argues a deep water port would not only strengthen the fisheries and marine potential of the harbour, but also improve other infrastructure in the region such as roads.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says a report has favoured the development, the public want it, and planning permission has been secured.

She says all that’s needed now is for the Government to allocate funding to the project.