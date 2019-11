Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Galway are renewing their appeal for information about a 17 year old girl missing since October 23rd.

Linda Mhelembe was last seen in the Doughiska Road area of the city.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches in height, of a medium build, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a Pink Nike Jumper, Grey Legging and Black Runners.

It’s understood Linda may currently be in the Dublin or Dundalk area.