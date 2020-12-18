Renewed appeal for information on Furbo road incident after which pedestrian died

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Garda Síochána in Galway are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal hit and run incident which occurred on the R336 at Na Forbacha/Furbo on Wednesday evening

Rita Dirrane, a woman in her mid-50s from the Aran Islands died following a road traffic collision, which occurred in the vicinity of Pairicin’s Bar in Furbo.

Investigating Gardaí have established that Rita Dirrane was dropped to this general location at approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

An Garda Síochána now believe that a 2004 to 2007 model Toyota Corolla was involved in this collision.

Inspector Brian Ryan of Salthill Garda Station said, “An Garda Síochána is appealing to the driver of this vehicle to please come forward and make contact with Gardaí in Salthill. Similarly we would like to appeal to members of the public who may have information, or may be aware of a vehicle matching this description which has sustained damage in the past 24 hours, to please come forward.”

It is understood that the deceased was walking on the right hand side of the road heading in the direction of Spiddal, and that she was struck by a vehicle travelling from the Spiddal direction heading towards Barna.

Anyone who can assist investigators with their enquiries can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, or the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.

Investigations are ongoing.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Thursday at University Hospital Galway by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. The results are not being detailed for operational reasons.