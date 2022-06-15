Remote Working Study shows Galway is top preferred relocation county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is the top destination for people considering relocation in Ireland.

Thats according to the Third National Remote Working Survey that found coastal counties are the preferred location for those considering re-location.

According to the survey, 10.1% of respondents would relocate to Galway, followed by Cork at 9.2%.

The new analysis carried out by the Western Development Commission and NUIG, found that 10% of those surveyed said they relocated since COVID-19 because they can now work remotely.

Will Anderson’s a full time remote worker who moved to Galway to get away from the “rat race”.