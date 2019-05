Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The remaining seats have been filled in the Athenry Oranmore constituency.

In a busy afternoon of counts the last 4 seats were filled.

In the 10th and final count, Fianna Fail’s Shelly Herterich took a seat on the council.

While Fine Gael’s Liam Carrol and David Collins also passed the quota.

Earlier this afternoon, Independent Councillor Gabe Cronnelly also won back his seat.

