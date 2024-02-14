Galway Bay FM

14 February 2024

Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday

Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday

It’s been confirmed that the school bus to Oughterard will resume next Monday February 19th

It will come as a massive relief to parents in Moycullen, Roscahill and Oughterard who have been without a service since October.

Senator Sean Kyne has sent confirmation that the F2050 service to St Pauls Oughterard will officially resume next week

It will depart from Moycullen at 7:20AM each day, departing again at 3PM Mondays and Tuesdays, and 2:20PM from Wednesday-Friday

