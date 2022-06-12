Relief as missing Glenamaddy woman is found safe following large scale multi agency search

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An elderly Glenamaddy woman has been found safe early this morning after an extensive twelve hour search.

Mary Keaveney from Esker in Glenamaddy,who is in her 90’s and has dementia, was reported missing yesterday afternoon at 2.

A large scale multi-agency search operation was mobilised involving the Gardaí, Coast Guard, Civil Defence and over 100 local volunteers.

Following a thorough search of the local area and surrounding townlands, Mary was found at approximately 2.30 this morning.

The elderly woman was located less than a mile from her home in a drain by searchers using rescue dogs Fionn and Rooney under the Galway dogs search and rescue unit.

Mrs Keaveney has been taken to UHG for medical assessment.