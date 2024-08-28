Galway Bay FM

28 August 2024

Relics of St. Bernadette of Lourdes to visit Galway city and Loughrea next week

The Relics of St. Bernadette of Lourdes who had visions of the Virgin Mary, will visit Galway city and Loughrea next week.

Born in 1844, she claimed to see the Mother of God 18 times as a teenager – she died from TB in 1879 and was cannonised almost 60 years later.

The relics are parts of her body that were removed after she was exhumed – including bones, muscle tissue, and hair samples.

They’ll be on display at Galway Cathedral next week on Thursday and Friday and at Loughrea Cathedral on Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteer with the diocese, Helena O’ Shea, says people unfamiliar with St. Bernadette may have seen her more than they realise.

