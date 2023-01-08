Released Garda Figures show 33 arrests in Galway for driving under the influence over the Christmas Period

There were 33 arrests in Galway for driving under the influence over the Christmas period as part of the Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.

This follows the release of figures this weekend by An Garda Síochána this weekend.

31 were arrested for driving under the influence with 2 further arrests on suspicion of Drug Driving.

Nationally, 7,405 checkpoints were conducted with 745 people arrested for driving under the influence, 136 of whom were arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving.

256 seatbelt offences were detected

932 drivers were detected using their mobile phones

14,704 speeding offences were detected and 4,829 road traffic collisions were reported to An Garda Síochána

Speaking following the release of the figures, Assistant commissioner Paula Hillman also confirmed that 16 people lost their lives on Irish Roads in December and appealed to all road users to consider their actions and behaviours on the roads saying that we all share a responsibility for making our roads safer.

She added that the Gardai will work with all agencies to ensure we all play our part in making our roads safer and delivering the Governmental Road Safety Strategy