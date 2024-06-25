Galway Bay FM

25 June 2024

Rejuvenation of Headford Art Installation begins today

A rejuvenation of the ‘Lace Matrix’, display in Headford town will begin today.

The permanent art display, which celebrates Headford’s rich history with lace, was originally installed in 2020 as part of the ‘Small Towns, Big Ideas’ programme.

Renowned Finnish artist Tarmo Thorström will lead the re-lacing in St George’s Square, alongside a group of local and visiting lacemakers.

The original creator of ‘Lace Matrix’, Róisín de Buitléar says lace making is an important part of Headford’s heritage:

