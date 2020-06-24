Rehabilitation unit at Merlin Park Hospital to reopen next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rehabilitation unit at Merlin Park Hospital is set to reopen next week as part of the next phase of lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has received confirmation from the HSE in a reply to a Dail question regarding the operation of the unit.

The rehab unit has been closed since the HSE began moving patients to the Bon Secours hospital to create additional space at Merlin Park.

Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that elective orthopaedic surgery has been reinstated at the facility.

Independent Deputy Connolly says the Merlin Park rehab unit should not have been closed in the first place – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…