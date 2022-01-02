Registrations for Boosters available to over 16’s in Galway from today.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – People over 16 in Galway are now able to register for an appointment for a Covid-19 booster from today.

The rollout comes as cases of the virus reach record levels and put pressure on the hospital system.

Those aged between 16 and 30 can register to make an appointment through the HSE Website and will be given an appointment time for the clinic in Ballybrit.

The is a walk in clinic open today for boosters for the over 30’s and healthcare workers today until 7.30pm, tomorrow from 8.30am to 1.30pm and Tuesday from 1.30pm to 7.30pm.

Members of the public who wish to get their first or second dose can also do so with clinic times the same as those receiving boosters.