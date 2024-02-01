Galway Bay FM

1 February 2024

Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB

Registration is now open for four courses outside the CAO system, which will be offered through both GRETB and ATU.

The four degrees choices were launched last year – they are General Nursing, Business, Industrial Laboratory Science and Sustainable Engineering Technologies.

Students will start their degrees with the Galway Roscommon ETB, and complete them with Atlantic Technological University.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has also announced that 40 new courses outside of the CAO system are being added, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

While more programmes are expected to be added for next year, with proposals from five colleges, including the University of Galway.

Applications for the courses now available are now open on nto.ie, and will remain open until mid-September.

