Regional specialist menopause clinic set to be operational at UHG by early Autumn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A regional specialist menopause clinic is expected to be operational at UHG by early Autumn.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, where councillor Evelyn Parsons said it is much awaited by the women of the West.

The clinic will be located in UHG as part of gynaecology services and will serve the needs of women living in the Saolta region, an area that stretches from Donegal to Galway.

Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operations Officer, told the meeting it will probably be the end of the third quarter or early Autumn before it is up and running in order to get adequate resources appointed.

Councillor Parsons said the development will provide light at the end of the tunnel for many: