Regional IFA meeting sets out key principles for distribution of Brexit beef fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six key principles for the distribution of the €100m Brexit beef fund have been set out at a western regional meeting of the IFA

Over 350 farmers attended last night’s meeting in Claremorris and there was very strong support from the floor for some of the fund to go to suckler farmers.

Speaking after the meeting IFA President Joe Healy said that during a robust debate, it was clear that finishers of prime cattle and sucklers should be the priority

It’s understood the EU Commission will circulate a draft regulation to Member States on Thursday outlining parameters around the distribution of the funds

Among the key principles being pushed by the IFA are that the payments are made quickly and directly to farmers, and that finished cattle sold in the marts must be included.