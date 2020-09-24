Regional group of TDs calls for investment to incentivise remote working

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Regional Group of TDs has called for tax relief and supports to incentivise greater levels of home and remote working from hubs in regional towns.

The group of eight – which includes Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten, Galway East TD Sean Canney and Galway West TD Noel Grealish – has submitted its pre-budget submission for 2021.

A key element of the submission focuses on remote working, rural living and connectivity.

Other areas include home help, health services in community settings, training programmes for young people, distance learning and free travel for third level students.

There is also a strong call for further supports in agriculture in areas such as suckler beef, the rural social scheme and the local improvement scheme.