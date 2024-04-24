Regan Maher selected by Sinn Féin to contest local elections in Ballinasloe

Share story:

23 year-old community worker Regan Maher has been selected by Sinn Féin to contest the local elections in Ballinasloe.

The Carrownafreevey local will run alongside sitting councillor Dermot Connolly.

Regan says she wants to advocate for young people who have been forgotten about and left behind over the last number of years.

She also wants to to tackle the degeneration of our rural communities.

In addition, Regan wants to see the delivery of more affordable and social housing, and the return of the Galway to Dublin Airport bus.