Galway Bay fm newsroom – The refusal of a housing development in Clifden has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The project, led by TML Properties, would see 27 homes constructed at St. Anne’s Road on the north side of the town.

County planners turned down the proposals in October, citing concerns over the potential impact on the local habitat.

That decisions been appealed to An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in March.