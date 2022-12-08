Refusal for tennis courts in Clarinbridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have refused permission for new tennis courts in Clarinbridge.

The project is led by Brothers of Charity and would have seen four courts developed near the existing swimming pool.

In making their decision to reject the proposal, planners raised a number of concerns.

They included the potential for traffic hazards, the width of the road, the removal of an existing one-way system and the loss of car parking spaces.

Also raised was the potential visual impact on the sensitive architectural, archaeological and cultural setting of the area.